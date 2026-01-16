Smoking materials may have sparked fire that burned Lecanto mobile home: CCFR
LECANTO, Fla. - A Lecanto mobile home was destroyed by a fire that broke out on Thursday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.
Fire crews responded to W Kuhns Lane after a neighbor reported flames that were coming from a home across the street.
Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue
When firefighters arrived, 30–50% of the mobile home was on fire.
Nobody was home at the time and no injuries to fire crews were reported.
What they're saying:
Investigators say that the fire may have started in a bedroom and could've involved smoking materials.
"Smoking materials should never be used in bed or near flammable materials. Always ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished in a deep, non-combustible container. Fires can start quickly and spread rapidly—especially while occupants are sleeping," Citrus County Fire Rescue said in a statement.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.
What's next:
The power company was requested to secure utilities, and the structure was fire taped and secured.
The American Red Cross is now helping the displaced resident.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Citrus County Fire Rescue.