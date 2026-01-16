Smoking materials may have sparked fire that burned Lecanto mobile home: CCFR

The Brief A Lecanto mobile home was destroyed by a fire that broke out on Thursday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Investigators say that the fire may have started in a bedroom and could've involved smoking materials. Thankfully, nobody was home at the time and no injuries to fire crews were reported.



Fire crews responded to W Kuhns Lane after a neighbor reported flames that were coming from a home across the street.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

When firefighters arrived, 30–50% of the mobile home was on fire.

Nobody was home at the time and no injuries to fire crews were reported.

What they're saying:

Investigators say that the fire may have started in a bedroom and could've involved smoking materials.

"Smoking materials should never be used in bed or near flammable materials. Always ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished in a deep, non-combustible container. Fires can start quickly and spread rapidly—especially while occupants are sleeping," Citrus County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.

What's next:

The power company was requested to secure utilities, and the structure was fire taped and secured.

The American Red Cross is now helping the displaced resident.