LEGOLAND restructures business operations, lays off staff

On Wednesday, LEGOLAND announced that it laid off an unnamed amount of staff members as it restructured its business operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park and resort said the decision to reduce the workforce was made after taking other measures such as operational adjustments, salary reductions, and temporary furloughs.

In a statement to FOX 13, LEGOLAND said, “This is a necessary step that will allow our resort to be more reflective of the uncertain environment we are currently operating within. We are saddened to say goodbye to each of these employees and appreciate the impact this has on them and their families.”

LEGOLAND Florida closed for 77 days during the pandemic and reopened on June 1.

RELATED State approves Legoland Florida's plans to reopen on June 1

LEGOLAND said it is extending health coverage through July 31, 2020 and added that additional benefits are based on an individual’s position and tenure.