Local leaders to discuss county-wide mask ordinance on Monday

Come Monday more municipalities will considering implementing mask requirements similar to ordinances put in place in Tampa and St. Pete.

Monday, the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group will discuss a proposal to require masks county-wide.

"I know it's uncomfortable, I know it sucks breathing, I know it's probably a hassle eating and drinking and socializing with your friends but, at the same time, those people you are socializing with are the same people that you could effect," Tampa resident Michael Waters said.

As of Sunday, numbers show an increase of more than 3000 cases in the last 24 hours putting the state's total at just over 97,000 cases.

Currently, St.Pete is only requiring public-facing employees of businesses to wear face coverings. In Tampa, both patrons and workers must wear face masks.

Also Monday, Lakeland will hold a special commission meeting to discuss requring masks within city limits. It begins at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the city's website.

"The growing concern expressed at our recent Re-open Lakeland Task Force meeting underscored the need to provide more enforcement capability for business owners through mask requirements while indoors," Mayor Bill Mutz said in a statement Sunday.