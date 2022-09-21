Local non-profit combating veteran suicide crisis with free wellness program

On average, more than 20 American veterans take their own lives every day. Combating the veteran suicide crisis is SOF Missions.

It's a local non-profit founded by Damon and Dayna Friedman, who are former veterans themselves who understand the unique challenges those in uniform face. Their organization provides a holistic approach helping to heal scars of war and empower veterans to find purpose.

Since 2011, SOF Missions has served thousands of veterans from over 40 states. Every month, SOF Missions hosts its Be Resilient Clinic where veterans spend five days at Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel.

There, they are attended to by a range of wellness professionals including physicians, mental health counselors, therapists, nutritionists, etc. They’re able to address things like PTSD, chronic pain, sleep issues, isolation, stress and moral injury.

All of their services are provided to veterans at no cost to them. To learn more, visit sofmissions.org.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.