The Brief Students from Hillsborough County are helping pass more legislation in Tallahassee. The "Ought to be a Law" program is sponsored by Hillsborough County Public Schools and the Florida legislature. The students say the program gives them a voice and an opportunity to advocate for their own educational experiences.



Students from Hillsborough County are helping pass more legislation in Tallahassee.

The "Ought to be a Law" program has been in Hillsborough County Schools since 2004.

On Monday, Rep. Susan Valdes announced the passage of two Florida House bills that were crafted with the help of students from Hillsborough County high schools.

Local students help pass more legislation in Tallahassee

What they're saying:

"You can simulate civics all day, but putting kids in a position where they can live civics, they can learn how to address their local representatives, they can find out that these representatives are people who are interested in the things that they see as important and are willing to listen," Tony Pirotta, the project coordinator of Ought to be a Law and a teacher at Sumner High School said.

Valdes says HB 1105 and HB 1255 were signed into law last week. She says HB 1255 includes proposed legislation from other bills.

"Students from Jefferson High School created the language in House Bill 1261, which requires the mandatory financial literacy course to cover post-secondary expenses, like how to apply for the FAFSA," Valdes said.

The students said they shared input about issues they noticed with their peers firsthand.

"There are so many kids that we know that don't even know what a tax is," Genesis Salcedo Lima, a student at Jefferson High School said. "They don't even know what a tariff is. They don't know these simple economic things."

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough students help propose legislation to help kids abused in foster care

Big picture view:

The students say the program gives them a voice and an opportunity to advocate for their own educational experiences.

"We think it's very important for these students to gain this education before they graduate high school, because it's the only way we can ensure that they will make it and be successful and are able to sit in these important seats as they grow older," Laraina Fernandez, a student at Jefferson High School said.

Valdes says the new law addresses a plethora of education matters, including opportunities for children of military members.

"We said, 'What issues in our community are we facing? How are these military students struggling?' And as we hear stories from kids who don't share the same backgrounds as us, I'm not a military student, none of our team members are military students, but we see that these children have these problems," Kaitlyn Chin, a student at Sumner High School said.

The students said this program opened their eyes to different issues happening within their communities.

Local students help pass more legislation in Tallahassee

"It inspires me to continue doing that and helping my peers know that they're not going unheard and that their worries and concerns are actually being listened to," Yeny Espino Vasquez, a student at Sumner High School, said.

Valdes says the high school students were heavily involved in coming up with the legislation and moving it forward.

"Students from Sumner High School created language for Senate Bill 1528 and their amended language saves the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children from repeal," Valdes said.

The students visited Tallahassee with lawmakers to gain hands-on experience and learn how the legislative process works.

"It's different than just filling out a worksheet on how a bill gets turned into a law," Grace Siderio, a student at Sumner High School said. "I actually sat there, and we watched the press conferences, and we watched the meetings, and we got to go up there and testify on the floor."

Valdes says HB 1105 also addresses a number of matters, including requiring the Department of Education to implement a workforce credential for students with autism or on a modified curriculum.

She says it also removes the certificate of completion that is given to students in place of a diploma.

She says the certificate is a "phony diploma" that acknowledges a student's completion of school in the public school district, but it's not equivalent to a diploma.

"This particular certificate does not allow the students to even go to the military, go to trade school, go into college, even apply for the FAFSA," Valdes said.

Valdes says the encompassing pieces of legislation steer away from a one-size-fits-all education model.

"We're learning how to be able to cater to children," Valdes said. "How to be able to educate children and meet them where they are."

The "Ought to be a Law" program is sponsored by Hillsborough County Public Schools and the Florida legislature.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kylie Jones.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: