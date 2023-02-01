Local volunteer group works to keep Hillsborough County trails, nature preserves clean

Hiking trails are a fun way to stay active, but sometimes, trail and nature preserves are littered with debris. A local group of volunteers is helping to clean up those paths and keep them safe.

Bob McElroy and his friends recently spent a Saturday morning walking the trails at Little Manatee River Corridor Nature Preserve in Hillsborough County.

"I figure it's my time to give back," said McElroy. "And sometimes I'm not real good with humans."

He's part of the Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management volunteer team called "Trail Cats."

"They're a group of volunteers to help us maintain 165 miles of trails that encompasses 64,000 acres of nature preserves," said Alison Hughes, the program coordinator for Hillsborough County's Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Department.

With so many miles of trails to maintain, and not a huge staff, the trail stewards are really needed.

"The trail cuts are really important to help us keep the trails safe, keep them fun, make sure they're easy to navigate," said Hughes. "We don't want any hikers getting lost out there and just making sure everyone can enjoy the trail to their fullest."

The Trail Cats clean trails, trim overgrown areas, install posts and remove invasive plants and litter.

"We want people to get out and enjoy the woods, because it just feels good to be out here," Trail Cats volunteer Dave Reed said.

McElroy said he benefits from the experience too.

"This is my happy place if you will. It's my stress relief. I can come out, and it's not a problem," he said.

The Trails Cats meet on the second Saturday of every month. For more information on where they are meeting next, click here.