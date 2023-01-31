Sunshine Line provides free transportation, bus passes for seniors

For seniors without transportation, getting around can be difficult, which is why there's now a brighter way to travel called "Sunshine Line."

The ride service gives those like Sonya Traylor a reason to smile now that she has a ride to her doctor's appointments.

"I like it. It picks me up at the front door and delivers me to where I am going comes back and picks me up," said Traylor. "I can't complain about them."

WHAT'S RIGHT: Local organizations turns festivities into fundraising scholarships, feeding the homeless

Sunshine Line provides free door-to-door transportation and bus passes for elderly, low-income and those with disabilities in Hillsborough County. It helps those who don't have or can't afford their own ride.

"If you're eligible, we'll take you to whatever you need," said Jerry Stickney, the interim director for Sunshine Line. "You know, the movies We take people to parks to get health and fitness, gym, grocery store, for medical appointments, anything for you to live that life that you need."

The service has been around for more than 30 years with a 20% increase in trips last year.

"A lot of these people and our clients, their family to us, you know, we see them every day. And for a lot of them, we're the only consistent piece that they see," said Stickney.

MORE: Paralympic athletes, veterans compete International Wheelchair Rugby Tournament in Tampa

Jeffery Cole has been driving for the ride service for more than 17 years. He said it's great to see the seniors enjoy a little more freedom.

"You know, they get homebound, and we offer them a service of where they can get out and enjoy life and just, you know, be part of society once again," he said.

There are 69 Sunshine Line vans on the road. They made more than 80,000 trips last year.

"We've made an impact throughout the county. And, you know, that's what we're here for, to make a positive impact and help those citizens just live the life again that they deserve," Stickney said.

It's a lift for riders that's turned out to be a real gift.

PREVIOUS: Non-profit wants to provide safe haven for children entering foster care in Hillsborough County

"I'm very, very thankful for them. Very thankful," Traylor said.

They're funded by the Hillsborough County Commission. The service is free, and they operate Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (813) 272-7272 or visit Hillsborough County's website.