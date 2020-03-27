Louisiana travelers must now self-isolate for 14 days upon entering Florida

As Florida continues to ramp up testing and track cases of COVID-19, Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to keep visitors living in heavily coronavirus-affected areas, out-of-state, from traveling here. Friday, he announced even stricter orders in hopes of reducing the number of new arrivals.

"All we are trying to do is keep our residents safe," DeSantis said. "If you are coming from one of the epicenters, we probably think you should follow the directions of your state and local officials. If they are telling you to shelter in place, then, do that but don't come here because we're trying to protect our folks."



DeSantis announced he's expanding an Executive Order issued earlier this week that requires travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days once they get to Florida. With Louisiana reporting more than 2,700 positive coronavirus cases and 119 deaths as of Friday, DeSantis is now making it the 4th state on the list.

"New Orleans obviously has got a lot of problems," DeSantis said. "It may not be quite as widespread as New York City but I think there’s a concern in the panhandle that this could impact them. They are working hard to keep their rates low so we don’t want to add any problems for them.”

To enforce this order on the road, DeSantis authorized Florida Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies to set up checkpoints at main entry points like I-10 and US-90. Commercial drivers are exempt.

"There will probably be a diversion for folks with a certain license plate," DeSantis said. "You register just like we're doing at the airports. If you blow through then, obviously, they'd be able to pull you over."

Anyone who violates the order could face up to 60 days in jail or a fine up to $500.

In another attempt to discourage travel, DeSantis is suspending new vacation rentals in Florida for two weeks. That order does not affect current rentals. The Governor said those people can finish up their stay and then, head back home.

Since the initial traveler self-isolation order went into effect, Florida has screened 3,400 travelers. DeSantis said it's led to a dramatic reduction in air traffic from the New York City area, alone.

"The concern is people in some of these hot spots wanting to then come here. Now is not the time to do that," DeSantis said.

