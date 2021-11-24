Lutz man buys $2 million lottery ticket at Tampa Circle K after nearly running out of gas

Expand / Collapse search

LUTZ, Fla. - Al Younes made a last-minute decision to fill his car with gas and got lucky.

The Florida Lottery announced the 48-year-old man from Lutz was almost out of gas when he pulled into the Circle K, located at 17402 Dona Michelle Boulevard in Tampa. While there, Younes decided he might as well buy a Scratch-Off ticket. 

"I was standing at the pumps when I suddenly realized I was holding a $2 million winning ticket! I was so excited that I left before my tank was full," he said.

Younes chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

Circle K will also receive a bonus commission of $4,000 for selling the winning ticket. 