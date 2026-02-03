Lyft driver accused of choking and threatening to kill passenger

The Brief A Lyft driver has been accused of choking and threatening to kill a woman that he was driving. HCSO says that Joaquin Mena Vazquez entered the backseat and battered her and the victim says she convinced him to allow her to get out of the car. The investigation found two previous complaints of inappropriate conduct involving Mena Vazquez during previous Lyft rides.



A Lyft driver has been arrested after he allegedly choked and threatened to kill a passenger in his car, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The investigation began on October 8, 2025, after a woman reported that her Lyft driver pulled into a grassy area and put the car in park.

That's when the victim said Joaquin Mena Vazquez entered the backseat and battered her, according to officials. The victim says she convinced Mena Vazquez to allow her to get out of the car.

HCSO's investigation found two previous complaints of inappropriate conduct involving Mena Vazquez during previous Lyft rides.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that a simple ride home should be safe.

"This victim simply wanted to get home safely, and instead, she was met with violence and fear for her life. This kind of predatory behavior will not be ignored," said Chronister. "I commend the victim for coming forward. Her courage may have stopped this suspect from harming someone else. Predators who target innocent people have no place in our community."

Big picture view:

The suspect is now facing two charges, including battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, HCSO said.