Mahaffey Theater now drive-through COVID-19 testing site

article

The Pinellas County's health department announced Tuesday the opening of a new, drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Mahaffey Theater.

Starting Wednesday, July 8, COVID-19 tests will be available to anyone, with or without symptoms. The testing site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The tests are free. It was unclear if an appointment was needed.

The Mahaffey Theater is located at 400 1st St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

For information about the testing site, call 727-464-4333.

Advertisement

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map