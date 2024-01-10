Troopers searching for driver accused of battering woman, leading chase on I-4

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help locating a driver they say fled from troopers while arguing with a female passenger.

According to FHP, troopers received several calls from witnesses saying they saw a man and a woman fighting with each other while traveling westbound on I-4 in a Kia sedan from Polk County to Hillsborough County.

A witness indicated that the woman was yelling for help and trying to get out of the car.

Troopers say they spotted the vehicle on I-4 and tried to stop it, but the car fled.

According to FHP, the driver got off the interstate several times, changed directions and was briefly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Troopers say the driver changed directions again and got off the interstate at US-92. That’s when troopers say they lost sight of the vehicle.

According to FHP, troopers found the victim, a 27-year-old woman from Orlando, at a gas station at US-92 and Orient Road. She had minor, non-life-threatening injuries, that were the result of being battered, according to FHP.

Troopers say the victim told them that she and the suspect were driving her vehicle from Orlando when they got into a fight about finances.

Troopers found the victim’s vehicle abandoned at the Hard Rock Casino, according to FHP. Troopers add that the suspect, who is nicknamed "Cash" was picked up by another driver and taken to an unknown location.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity and location is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (8477).