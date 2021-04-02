Man accused of sextortion accepts plea deal for probation, psycho-sexual evaluation

The last time we saw Richard Woodbury in October of 2109, his trial date had arrived and he was waffling on a generous state deal of straight probation with no jail.

"Can I have one more minute," Woodbury pleaded with the judge.

But Judge Mark Wolfe was fed up.

"No, you need to tell me yes or no," ordered Wolfe.

Like a game show moment, Woodbury even looked for guidance from audience members in the gallery. He ended up passing on the deal and dumped his attorney. But you’d think things would be different a year and a half later.

Woodbury has a new attorney, Curtis Lee, and the same offer of probation and no jail time for stalking and voyeurism charges is still on the table.

Hillsborough prosecutor Brooke Padgett says he secretly recorded him and his then-girlfriend having sex and later threatened to release the videos if she ended the relationship.

"There are text messages from (MT) that helped corroborate the fact that she did not consent or know about these videos," said Padgett.

But this time Woodbury would face the music and take responsibility for his actions, or would he?

"Your honor, can we have two minutes," asked Lee.

It appeared the defendant had cold feet again and Hillsborough Circuit Judge Lyann Goudie was not having it.

"I'm not here to play games," Judge Goudie explained.

Judge Goudie gave Woodbury one last chance to hash it out with his lawyer and it worked. He took the deal and a few words of advice too.

"I hope this was a learning lesson for you it’s never good never good to betray the confidence of another human being," said Judge Goudie.

As part of his plea deal, Woodbury will serve three years’ probation and have to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation.

