Man jailed for wife's death, who was acquitted of killing wife’s lover, passes away

The 80-year-old Hillsborough County man who was awaiting trial for manslaughter in the death of his wife Johnna Flores – and who was acquitted of killing his wife's lover back in 2013 – has died in jail, his attorney said.

Ralph Wald last appeared in court October 24, 2022, appearing frail as he was brought before a judge in a wheelchair. At the time, his lawyer argued Wald was too ill to appear before a jury.

RELATED: Woman found dead in home of man who was acquitted of 2013 murder

Now, he never will.

Attorney Jon Hackworth confirmed Wald passed away on Tuesday from health complications.

Hackworth released the following statement on his client's death:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ralph Wald. Mr. Wald’s life was marked by his service to this country in Vietnam, his commitment to his career and the love for his family.

While Mr. Wald’s life was unfortunately marred by his involvement with the criminal justice system at least for the last two years, he was much more than this. He will be deeply missed."

Wald was first arrested on murder charges in the death of his wife's lover, Walter Conley, back in 2013. Investigators said Wald caught Johnna and Conley having sex in his living room.

RELATED: Vietnam veteran killed his wife's lover; now she's dead, too

Wald said he believed his wife was being raped by an intruder, so he shot the man.

The jury believed him.

Wald was acquitted and walked out of the county jail a free man. He and Johnna vowed to mend their relationship and move forward.

But in 2019, he was arrested again and charged with his wife's death.

Wald allegedly made a frantic call to 911 after finding his 48-year-old wife "unresponsive" on the couch. Detectives wrote that blood was pooled around her feet and ankles at the scene.

Investigators tied the gun used to shoot Johnna to the gun used in the shooting death of Walter Conley six years earlier and Wald arrested.

MORE: Man acquitted of killing wife's lover, later accused of killing her, not healthy enough for trial: attorney

However, in October, Hackworth said Wald's health was failing and asked for a doctor to evaluate Wald's ability to stand trial.

"He's just having a hard time getting around, at this point," Hackworth said in court.

Tampa judge Michael Williams ordered the evaluation and asked the report be filed by the end of November 2022, but the evaluation never happened. The courts say Wald was too sick to go through the tests.

Hackworth said he will file Wald's death certificate with the court and the manslaughter case will be closed.