Man arrested after missing Plant City teen found safe in South Florida

A man is facing criminal charges after investigators said a Plant City teenager left home to meet with him, leading to a statewide missing child alert.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old left her family's home early Saturday.

Investigators traced the teen to Broward County, where she was found with Edward Rodriguez, 38. HCSO said the two met online.

"We are immensely grateful that this young girl has been found," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "I want to extend my deepest thanks to the Broward County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals for their quick and effective support. Our joint efforts have brought a young girl home to her family, and that is what truly matters."

Rodriguez faces one count of interference with child custody. More charges could soon be filed, investigators said.

