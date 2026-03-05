Man killed after shots fired during argument outside Lakeland pool hall: Police

The Brief Police say 48-year-old Steven Magee was killed after exchanging gunfire with another person during an argument outside Wally’s Poolhall in Lakeland early Thursday. According to the Lakeland Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside the business at 1136 E. Main St. LPD says the suspect has not been identified, and investigators do not know if the other shooter was hit by gunfire. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 48-year-old man is dead after police say two people exchanged gunfire during an argument outside a Lakeland pool hall early Thursday.

What we know:

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside Wally’s Poolhall, located at 1136 E Main St.

Police say a dispute broke out between two people outside the business. During the confrontation, one person pulled out a handgun and fired at the other person, later identified as Steven Magee.

According to LPD, Magee then pulled his own handgun and returned fire.

Magee was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

What we don't know:

Investigators say it is unknown whether the suspected shooter was hit by gunfire. The suspected shooter has not been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jaime Smith with the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-8981 or by email at jaime.smith@lakelandgov.net.