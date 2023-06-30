Miami man tries to flee before troopers find stolen car parts and drugs, FHP says

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers discovered stolen car parts, burglary tools and crystal methamphetamine in a Miami man's car during a routine traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

According to FHP, troopers stopped 26-year-old Osmel Lazaro Machado Blanco for speeding while he was driving his Chevrolet Equinox around 3:30 p.m in Naples.

FHP stopped the Chevrolet Equinox for speeding. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

During the stop Machado Blanco became obviously nervous according to officials. Troopers say he tried to flee on foot and ran onto the eastbound I-75 lanes.

Troopers say they caught Machado Blanco and continued the traffic stop when they found two stolen catalytic converters on the rear passenger floorboard, burglary tools (power drill), crystal methamphetamine, and a glass pipe.

Troopers found two stolen catalytic converters, burglary tools (power drill), crystal methamphetamine, and a glass pipe in Machado Blanco's car. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Machado Blanco was arrested and booked into the Collier County Jail according to officials.

Machado Blanco was arrested for felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia, grand theft, burglary tools, and obstruction without violence.