Man arrested for homicide after shooting in Hudson: Deputies

A man accused of shooting and killing another man after an argument in Hudson on Sunday night was arrested, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Meadow Dr. and SR 52.

According to the sheriff's office, 22-year-old Dominic Putnam was arrested for homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say the shooting was an isolated incident and those involved knew each other.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to deputies.

