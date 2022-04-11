Man arrested in connection to deadly Sarasota shooting over the weekend, deputies say

article

A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend along Britannia Road in Sarasota, investigators said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 41-year-old Saladine Monroe in connection to Saturday's shooting.

He is currently being held without bond at the correctional facility for homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charges, deputies said.

SCSO officials said a 47-year-old man was shot to death shortly after 11:40 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Britannia Road.

The sheriff's office also said they were investigating a separate shooting on Saturday after two people showed up to a local hospital before 3 p.m. with gunshot wounds.

No other information was immediately available about the suspect in the Britannia Road shooting.

