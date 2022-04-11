Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested in connection to deadly Sarasota shooting over the weekend, deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
article

Saladine Monroe, Courtesy of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend along Britannia Road in Sarasota, investigators said. 

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 41-year-old Saladine Monroe in connection to Saturday's shooting. 

He is currently being held without bond at the correctional facility for homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charges, deputies said.

SCSO officials said a 47-year-old man was shot to death shortly after 11:40 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Britannia Road. 

RELATED: Sarasota deputies investigating 2 separate shootings

The sheriff's office also said they were investigating a separate shooting on Saturday after two people showed up to a local hospital before 3 p.m. with gunshot wounds. 

No other information was immediately available about the suspect in the Britannia Road shooting. 



 