Man convicted in 'Dexter' animal cruelty case asking judge for bond Friday

Domingo Rodriguez is asking a Pinellas County judge to let him out of jail on bond. He's appealing his conviction for killing a newly adopted dog and dumping his body in 2024. The case inspired Dexter's Law, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May.



The attorney representing the Pinellas County man convicted of killing and dumping a rescue dog days after adopting him will be back in court on Friday, asking a judge to let him out of jail on bond while he appeals his conviction.

Conviction of Domingo Rodriguez

The backstory:

Domingo Rodriguez adopted a 4-year-old bulldog mix, Dexter, from Pinellas County Animal Services in May 2024. Four days later, deputies found the dog decapitated in a plastic bag floating in the mangroves of East Beach in Fort De Soto.

Pictured: Dexter.

In February 2025, a jury found Rodriguez guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful disposal of bodies of dead animals.

He's currently serving a sentence of one year and 60 days in jail.

Last month, Rodriguez's attorney filed a motion for bond, saying they're appealing the case and Rodriguez has no prior criminal history.

Pictured: Domingo Rodriguez in a Pinellas County courtroom.

Case inspired Dexter's Law

Dig deeper:

The case outraged animal activists and led Florida lawmakers to pass Dexter's Law, which increases punishment for especially heinous animal cruelty cases, and establishes an offender database on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website.

Those on the registry will be banned from owning, living with or working with an animal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Dexter's Law last month.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis signs Dexter's Law, Trooper's Law targeting animal abuse

What's next:

Friday's bond hearing is set for 3:30 p.m.

The Source: This story was written with information from Pinellas County court records and previous FOX 13 News reports.

