Man found outside Mulberry Phosphate Museum suffered blunt-force trauma: deputies

A Mulberry man's body was found outside of the Mulberry Phosphate Museum Friday morning. Now, the Polk County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out how he died.

Someone called 911 just before 7 a.m. from a man reporting that he saw the body while walking to work.

Deputies say the victim, 41-year old John McCoy, Jr., was lying on the sidewalk and had suffered trauma to his head.

"Detectives worked all day Friday, and continue to work in order to determine what happened in the final minutes of his life. At this point in the investigation, we know that Mr. McCoy suffered blunt-force injuries, but we aren't positive how he got them," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement Friday night.

Traffic homicide detectives also examined the scene to see if McCoy had possibly been hit by a vehicle.

McCoy reportedly spent time with his sister the night before and she told detectives he had been smoking marijuana and appeared to be paranoid when he left.

Anyone with information that may have information about this is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.