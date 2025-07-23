Man found shot next to vehicle, Tampa police investigating

The Brief A man was found shot lying next to a vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers found the victim, who was rushed to the hospital, in the area of Nebraska Ave. and Bird St. No further details have been released.



What we know:

TPD says officers responded to the area of Nebraska Ave. and Bird St. and found the victim, who Tampa Fire Rescue took to the hospital.

A portion of Bird. St. is closed as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting or the victim's condition have been released. TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.