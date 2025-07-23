Man found shot next to vehicle, Tampa police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital after Tampa police say he was found shot lying next to a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
TPD says officers responded to the area of Nebraska Ave. and Bird St. and found the victim, who Tampa Fire Rescue took to the hospital.
A man was found shot Wednesday morning in the area of Nebraska Ave. and Bird St., according to Tampa police.
A portion of Bird. St. is closed as the investigation continues.
What we don't know:
No further details on the shooting or the victim's condition have been released. TPD says the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.