Man found shot next to vehicle, Tampa police investigating

By
Published  July 23, 2025 7:55am EDT
Tampa
The Brief

    • No further details have been released.

TAMPA, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital after Tampa police say he was found shot lying next to a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

TPD says officers responded to the area of Nebraska Ave. and Bird St. and found the victim, who Tampa Fire Rescue took to the hospital.

A man was found shot Wednesday morning in the area of Nebraska Ave. and Bird St., according to Tampa police.

A portion of Bird. St. is closed as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting or the victim's condition have been released. TPD says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

