Man seriously injured in early-morning Tampa shooting: Police

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Sanchez Street, where a man in his late 30s was suffering from serious injuries to his upper body. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. At this time, they believe the shooting was not random.



A man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The backstory:

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Sanchez Street, where a man in his late 30s was suffering from serious injuries to his upper body.

Police rendered first aid and Tampa Fire Rescue transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable but critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. At this time, they believe the shooting was not random, TPD said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to report 26-19570, or submit a tip through the TampaPD app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can share information by contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.