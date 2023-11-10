Man shot and killed in Hillsborough County: Deputies

article

A man was shot and killed near East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hillsborough County Friday afternoon, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they are now investigating the deadly shooting, which happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said they responded to the shots fired call near the Advanced Auto Parts on Highview Road and East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found the man shot to death.

According to authorities, the scene is contained in the area and they are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.