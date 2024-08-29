Man shot, critically injured after fight in Lake Wales; alleged gunman arrested
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lakes Wales man is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of another man.
Around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Lake Wales police officers responded to the 100 block of W. Park Avenue for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man laying in an alleyway with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.
Officers established a perimeter and began looking for the shooter. With the help of the Polk County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, their K9 team and witness information, a suspect was found on Wetmore Street, not far from the crime scene.
Terrence Mathis, 33, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is being held at the Polk County Jail.
It appears a fight broke out between Mathis and the victim prior to the shooting.
