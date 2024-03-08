Man wanted after firing shots in convenience store parking lot in Brandon: HCSO
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fired shots at someone in a convenience store parking lot earlier in March.
READ: Tampa dyes river green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
According to HCSO, the person in the video is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.
Courtesy: HCSO
On March 2, at around 1:45 a.m., the man fired two rounds at someone in a convenience store parking lot at 1901 W. Brandon Blvd.
HCSO asks anyone who recognizes the man to call 813-247-8200.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter