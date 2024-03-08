Man wanted after firing shots in convenience store parking lot in Brandon: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fired shots at someone in a convenience store parking lot earlier in March.

READ: Tampa dyes river green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

According to HCSO, the person in the video is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Courtesy: HCSO

On March 2, at around 1:45 a.m., the man fired two rounds at someone in a convenience store parking lot at 1901 W. Brandon Blvd.

HCSO asks anyone who recognizes the man to call 813-247-8200.