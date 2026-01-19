Manatee County corrections deputy accused of driving under the influence

The Brief 30-year-old Luciano Centofanti, a Manatee County Corrections Deputy, is accused of a DUI. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after a single-vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Fort Hamer Road. Centofanti has resigned from his position in lieu of termination.



30-year-old Luciano Centofanti, a Manatee County Corrections Deputy, is accused of a DUI.

On Sunday, January 18, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Fort Hamer Road in Parrish.

EMS requested assistance from deputies regarding a suspected intoxicated driver.

Deputies identified the driver as Centofanti, an off-duty corrections deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested for driving under the influence. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Centofanti resigned from his position in lieu of termination.

The backstory:

He had been employed with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office as a corrections deputy since January 2019.