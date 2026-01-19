Manatee County corrections deputy accused of driving under the influence
PARRISH, Fla. - 30-year-old Luciano Centofanti, a Manatee County Corrections Deputy, is accused of a DUI.
On Sunday, January 18, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Fort Hamer Road in Parrish.
EMS requested assistance from deputies regarding a suspected intoxicated driver.
Deputies identified the driver as Centofanti, an off-duty corrections deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
He was arrested for driving under the influence. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Centofanti resigned from his position in lieu of termination.
The backstory:
He had been employed with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office as a corrections deputy since January 2019.
The Source: Information was gathered by FOX 13 through a release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.