Expand / Collapse search

Manatee County corrections deputy accused of driving under the influence

By
Published  January 19, 2026 1:39pm EST
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • 30-year-old Luciano Centofanti, a Manatee County Corrections Deputy, is accused of a DUI.
    • The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after a single-vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Fort Hamer Road.
    • Centofanti has resigned from his position in lieu of termination.

PARRISH, Fla. - 30-year-old Luciano Centofanti, a Manatee County Corrections Deputy, is accused of a DUI.

On Sunday, January 18, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Fort Hamer Road in Parrish. 

EMS requested assistance from deputies regarding a suspected intoxicated driver. 

Deputies identified the driver as Centofanti, an off-duty corrections deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. 

READ: Teen kayaker remains missing near Honeymoon Island, 2 others rescued: officials

He was arrested for driving under the influence. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. 

Centofanti resigned from his position in lieu of termination. 

The backstory:

He had been employed with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office as a corrections deputy since January 2019.

The Source: Information was gathered by FOX 13 through a release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Manatee CountyCrime and Public Safety