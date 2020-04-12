Manatee County deputies searching for suspect after shooting that left 1 teen dead, 1 injured

One teen was killed Saturday night and another was injured following a shooting at 5916 13th Street Court East.

According to the Manatee County sheriff’s office, a 16-year-old died on the scene and a 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are searching for the suspect who they describe as a black male in his 20’s.

No other details are available at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.

