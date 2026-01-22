Manatee County students get hands-on experience with surgical robot at Manatee Memorial Hospital

The Brief Students from Lincoln Memorial Middle School, Palmetto High School, Parrish Community High School and Manatee High School got hands-on experience with the da Vinci 5 Surgical Robot. The goal is to inspire the next generation of medical care workers, including surgeons, nurses and doctors. For Dr. Stelios Rekkas, it was a full-circle moment. He attended Manatee County schools growing up.



Students in Manatee County got a hands-on chance to operate a surgical robot that's used to perform surgeries and save lives at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

The hope is to inspire the next generation of health care and technology workers, and it was also a full circle moment for one surgeon.

What they're saying:

Dr. Stelios Rekkas performs precise surgery with the help of the da Vinci 5 surgical robot.

"I can go in here, and do very delicate movements," he said.

This isn't Dr. Rekkas' daily surgery schedule — it's a teaching moment for students of the School District of Manatee County.

Big picture view:

Manatee Memorial Hospital welcomed students from Lincoln Memorial Middle School, Palmetto High School, Parrish Community High School and Manatee High School. Just about all are involved in medical programs at their schools.

"I remember being their age and not knowing what to do and, hopefully, we can spark some interest in what I think is awesome, in a medical career," said Rekkas.

Rekkas helped guide students on how to operate, or in this case, remove a Starburst wrapper with precision.

"To really come out and see what it is all about it’s way different than just learning about it through a book," said Palmetto High School senior Ava Small.

Rekkas could easily relate with students.

"I'm a product of Anna Maria Elementary, King Middle School and Manatee High School. I knew I always wanted to come back. My family is here, I grew up here, I love the area. I couldn’t imagine a better place to be with the growth and beauty we’ve had in the community," he said.

Why you should care:

The technology the students got to try out is the same you’ll find behind the doors of the operating room at Manatee Memorial Hospital. This hospital is the only hospital in the county to have a da Vinci 5 surgical robot.

Manatee Memorial Hospital hopes the time could lead to inspiring a future surgeon, nurse or doctor from the crowd.

"Based on talking to the students, it almost made it seem like it boosts their confidence and allows them that excitement to have that hands-on," said Michelle Dowell, the biomedical science teacher from Palmetto High School. "The program I run is very hands-on as well, so they leave school with actual skills and not just book knowledge."