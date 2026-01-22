Middle school English teacher wins 2026 Pinellas County Schools’ Teacher of the Year

The Brief James B. Sanderlin’s Denise White was named PCS Teacher of the Year Wednesday evening. Thursday morning, her students and the entire school were there to greet and celebrate her as she arrived in a limo.



Pinellas County has crowned its 2026 Teacher of the year. Denise White, a sixth and seventh grade English teacher at James B. Sanderlin K-8 School was named the winner Wednesday evening.

The Pinellas Education Foundation honored 10 finalists at its annual Illuminate: Evening of Excellence.

Thursday morning, White arrived to campus in style in a limo with her students, co-workers and the entire staff ready to celebrate her. Students lined up with pom poms and signs cheering for White as the limo dropped her off.

What they're saying:

"This is crazy and overwhelming, but just so special and amazing," she said. "Seeing all of them and seeing all the faces of all the kids that I know and see every day and how excited they are for me, it means the world."

"I'm not a super emotional crier, but as I pulled up and saw all of them, I was just very, very touched and just so happy for my school and the whole community," White said Thursday.

READ: ‘Florida Man’s home’ in Pinellas Park could become Airbnb under new owners

The backstory:

She has been teaching in Pinellas since 1994. White says she strives to make sure all of her students find confidence that extends outside of the classroom. White was born and raised in Pinellas County and went to Pinellas County schools, graduating from Northeast High School.

Her parents and sisters also graduated from Pinellas County Schools, and her son will graduate from Northeast High next year.