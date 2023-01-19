Cold-stressed manatee rescued from St. Petersburg waters

A manatee that appeared to be suffering from cold stress was rescued from the water near downtown St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.

A citizen reported the distressed animal in the Bayboro Harbor near the USF downtown campus to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and it was pulled from the water in a net around 1:30 p.m.

SkyFOX captured images of the manatee being brought to shore to be evaluated.

Manatees can be found throughout Florida’s waterways during the summer months, but when the water temperature dips below 68 degrees they seek out Florida’s warm water areas.

According to FWC, prolonged exposure to lower water temperatures can cause manatees to lose body heat and not digest their food properly, which can lead to a condition classified as "cold stress" and can be deadly.

Crews treat a rescued manatee Thursday afternoon.

According to NOAA, water temperatures around Tampa Bay were between 62 and 64 degrees Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Crews gather a manatee in distress in the Bayboro Harbor



