Furry friends across Tampa Bay receive life-saving care from 'Frankie's Friends'

Frankie's Friends, a non-profit in Tampa, has been paying it forward to those struggling to afford trips to the veterinarian, especially for life-saving measures.

This year, they said, the need for donations is even greater due to the pandemic.

Danielle Martin, the executive director of the organization, said their goal is to keep people and pets together.

"Oftentimes people adopt pets not realizing there may be some life-threatening conditions for them. So, they either relinquish them and return them to the shelter if they have a life-threatening condition or they may not be able to afford the cost of care," she told FOX 13. "Our goal is to keep pets and people together. So if money is the reason you can't keep your pet, if you can't afford the cost of specialty or emergency veterinary care. That's what Frankie's Friends are here for."

For example, Cricket, a pup, got bit by a rattlesnake, and his family maxed out their credit card while trying to buy the proper veterinary care for him. Frankie's Friends helped fill the financial gap.

Martin said if people donate on Giving Tuesday, they will match up to $40,000.

"We understand times are hard, people are out of work. If you're able to donate, please do. The need is through the roof. It's more substantial than it's ever been," she said. "People are experiencing financial hardships across the country."

Giving Tuesday donations can be made here.

If you missed out on donating during Giving Tuesday, donations can still be made here.

"If you aren't able to donate, you can still like our page, share, tweet, post, share the message," Martin said. "If you ever need assistance for your pet, know that we are available too."

