Meet the first Bay Area babies born in 2024

New Year's Day was booming with babies as little ones across the Bay Area made their way into the world on the first day of 2024.

At 12:01 a.m, HCA Brandon welcomed its first baby of the New Year.

Dominic Quinones was born to Kristyn and Eusebio Quinones. Dominic was 22 inches long and weighed 10 pounds, 15 ounces.

Across the Bay, Princeton was born at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg at 1:40 a.m. He weighed six pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Baby Princeton was born at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg on New Year's Day. Image is courtesy of Bayfront Health.

A few minutes later, a baby girl made her way into the world at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System at 1:56 a.m.

The New Year was twice as nice for Tampa General Hospital, which welcomed twins! The baby boy was born at 2:20 a.m. and his sister was born at 2:34 a.m.

Tampa General Hospital welcomed a set of twins as its first babies of the New Year. Image is courtesy of Tampa General Hospital.

Up the road, Leyling Nodarese gave birth to AdventHealth Tampa’s first baby of the new year.

Enyeling Nodarse was born at 3:25 a.m., weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces.

Enyeling Nodarse is the first baby born at AdventHealth Tampa. Image is courtesy of AdventHealth Tampa. Expand

Hospital staff say mom, dad and baby are doing well and her arrival brought joy not only to her family, but to hospital staff as well.

BayCare Health System's first 2024 baby was born at 5:05 a.m., New Year’s Day, at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor to parents Deanna and Cameron of Hudson. The baby girl is 20 inches and weighs eight pounds, nine ounces.

A baby girl was born at Mease Countryside Hospital to parents Deanna and Cameron of Hudson. Image is courtesy of BayCare Health System.

Thirty minutes later BayCare's second baby was born at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview was third in the BayCare system with a baby born at 6:26 a.m.