Meet the rare sea turtles rescued from Massachusetts being treated in Apollo Beach

Rare sea turtles were found sick and emaciated in Massachusetts back in December. They were flown to Tampa to be treated at the Florida Aquarium's rehab facility in Apollo Beach.

The rescued turtles are Kemp's Ridleys – the smallest of sea turtles.

The Miller family visited the facility and learned all about the turtles. They learned that if they hadn't suffered from cold stress near Cape Cod where they were rescued, they might have migrated thousands of miles to Texas or Mexico.

From northern waters, they swim to only certain beaches, such as Rancho Nuevo in Mexico and Padre Island in Texas.

The species was nearly wiped out in the 1970s when Mexican nests were dug up by the thousands. People wanted the turtle eggs for food.

At one point, only 300-400 Kemp’s Ridleys were thought to be left, which is why the turtles in Apollo Beach rehab facility are so special.

"I love how resilient they are," said Georgia Lombardy, a sea turtle biologist. "They can be hurt, and they still keep going, and they can make a really good recovery."

Veterinarians gave the sick turtles antibiotics and fluids. Volunteers from an organization called "Turtles Fly Too," put sick turtles on their planes and bring them south to facilities like the Florida Aquarium for treatment.

Lombardy said in some years, a thousand or more turtles are transported for treatment.

It’s part a huge conservation effort that’s helped lift the Kemp’s Ridley away from extinction. At the Padre Island National Seashore, biologists and volunteers have established a nesting beach where hundreds of people have shown up to see tiny Kemp’s Ridley hatchlings make their way from the nest to the beach.

The Kemp's ridley comeback even came through the Tampa Bay area. In 1989, a Kemp's Ridley mother laid her eggs on Madeira Beach, a very rare occurrence. Beaches in the area typically host Loggerhead Sea Turtles.

The Kemp’s Ridley, which once numbered in the hundreds, now exists in the thousands. Advocates said the fight to save the species isn’t over, but progress has been made.

The Kemp’s Ridley and other sea turtles remain on the Endangered Species List and are protected by Federal Law.

Lombardy said the New England turtles may be ready to be released into the ocean within a month, with the others to follow when vets clear them. That comes as good news for the Millers, who hope their small children will grow up to see many more Kemp’s Ridleys in the ocean.