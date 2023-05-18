Mikese Morse granted transfer to less restrictive treatment facility by Tampa judge

Doctors said Mikese Morse was insane the moment he intentionally ran over a Tampa father who was riding bikes with his two sons back in 2018.

Morse was sent to a state hospital for treatment two years ago, now his medical team says he’s much better and ready for more freedom.

During a virtual court hearing on Thursday, Tampa Judge Mark Kiser addressed Morse who was present for the proceedings.

Morse listened quietly as a judge told him changes were coming. He would be leaving the confinement of a state hospital to a less restrictive residential treatment facility.

When asked by Judge Kiser if he had any questions Morse replied, "No, your honor."

Back in the summer of 2018 Morse was accused of intentionally running over a father and his two children while they were riding their bikes. The father, Pedro Aguerreberry, was killed while his children survived.

After doctors determined Morse was insane at the time of the incident, he was sent away to a state hospital for treatment. Now, doctors say he is ready for a facility with fewer rules, where he can come and go as he wishes. However, there are curfews in place.

Megan Aguerreberry, Pedro’s widow told the court this morning the scars of what Morse did, will always be there.

"I’m reminded every day of what he is capable of because of everything that I lost and what my family and friends have lost," she said tearfully.

Later, Morris’s parents appeared frustrated with the judge when he decided any outside trips their son makes will be supervised by staff for the next two months. Kiser said he would revisit the matter after that. Morse’s father, Michael Morse strongly objected.

"It’s not fair, and it’s not just. And that it's not how that system is set up. He supposed to be able to be reintegrated like everybody else," responded Morse.

However, Judge Kiser decided restrictions were necessary to safeguard the community. While juggling all the complexities of this case, the court never lost sight of the tremendous loss one family will endure for a lifetime.

"We can all agree this was a tremendous tragedy," said Kiser.