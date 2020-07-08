More Bay Area HCA hospitals restrict inpatient elective surgeries, procedures as inpatient beds fill

HCA Healthcare West Florida Division announced its hospitals in Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte Counties will delay certain inpatient surgeries and procedures, effective Saturday, July 11, to free up capacity for COVID patients.

The healthcare system said this change does not affect hospital-based outpatient surgeries or procedures, nor those performed at HCA Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

“The number of COVID cases in our hospitals are increasing daily, and we need to ensure that our caregivers and hospitals are in a position to provide safe, effective, and compassionate care to our patients. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, making adjustments as necessary,” said Ravi Chari, M.D., president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division.

Blake Medical Center, Brandon Regional Hospital, Citrus Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Englewood Community Hospital, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Medical Center of Trinity, Memorial Hospital of Tampa, Oak Hill Hospital, Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, and South Bay Hospital are working with surgeons to identify appropriate patients for postponement of procedures that typically require a post-surgical inpatient stay.

HCA said patients whose procedures will be delayed will be contacted by their surgeon.

“Delaying surgical cases that can appropriately be postponed allows us to safely and quickly expand capacity,” explained Dr. Chari. “I want to emphasize that our ERs remain safe and open for anyone experiencing a medical emergency and we will continue to work with other healthcare providers and local and state government agencies to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

On Monday, July 6, the HCA Healthcare West Florida Division delayed the same inpatient surgeries and procedures for our hospitals in Pinellas County including Largo Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Palms of Pasadena Hospital, and St. Petersburg General Hospital.



