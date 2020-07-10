More HART employees test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 22

Five more HART drivers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company announced Thursday.

That makes 22 HART employees who have tested positive since the outbreak began. Among those, 11 are bus drivers and two are van drivers.

The bus operators' last days and routes worked were the following:

Route 5 (40th St) – July 7, 2020

Route 1 (Florida Ave) – July 5, 2020

Route 35 (Town and Country) and Route 6 (56th St) – July 4, 2020

Route 42 (University Are Connector) and Route 45 (Yukon/Westshore) – July 3, 2020

Route 7 (West Tampa) and Route 8 (Progress Village/ Brandon) – July 2, 2020

Route 6 (56th Street), Route 36 (Dale Mabry/ Hines Ave) and Route 400 (Nebraska Ave) - July 1, 2020

Route 34 (Hillsborough Ave), Route 42 (University Area Connector) and Route 45 (Yukon/Westshore) - June 30, 2020

Routes 400 (Nebraska Ave /Fletcher Ave) - June 29, 2020

Routes 19 (South Tampa) and Route 33 (Fletcher Ave) – June 28, 2020

Route 36 (Dale Mabry/ Hines Ave) and Routes 400 (Nebraska Ave) – June 27, 2020

Route 6 (56th Street), Route 19 (South Tampa) and Route 33 (Fletcher Ave) - June 26, 2020

Route 30 (Kennedy Blvd) – June 26, 2020

Route 34 (Hillsborough Ave) - June 24, 2020

The van operator last worked Tuesday, July 7. HART officials said customers who came in contact with the employee will be contacted.

In a statement, HART said it is committed to the safety of its employees and riders, and that all employees are tested positive for COVID-19.