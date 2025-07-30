More hot, humid conditions for Tampa Bay area Wednesday amid record-breaking week

The Brief A heat advisory is in effect for the Tampa Bay area from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple heat-related records have been broken in Tampa this week, including actual temperature (100° on Sunday) and heat index (119° on Tuesday). Not much change is expected until this weekend into next week, when rain chances will go back up and temperatures should drop to normal levels this time of year.



It's been a record-breaking stretch of extreme heat for the Tampa Bay area, and another heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.

Heat records broken

By the numbers:

On Tuesday, Tampa reached an all-time record heat index of 119° at around 2:30 p.m.

The dew point was at 81 and the actual temperature was 97 when that heat index was reached.

Heat indexes recorded at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

That came just one day after Tampa International Airport tied the previous all-time record heat index of 118°, which also occurred in August 2000 and August 1986.

On Sunday, Tampa's actual air temperature reached 100° for the first time on record.

The actual air temperature in Tampa reached 100 degrees for the first time on Sunday.

Wednesday forecast

What's next:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says a heat advisory is in effect throughout the region from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Unlike Tuesday, however, there is no extreme heat warning for the Bay Area.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Still, temperatures will soar to the mid-90s in Tampa with the heat index again topping 100° area-wide as humidity will remain high.

The heat index will again top 100 degrees on Wednesday, meteorologists say.

"What we're doing now is taking the winds and pushing them in from the southwest," Osterberg said. "When you get a southwest wind to come onshore like this, the humidity just can't go down at all."

Although some areas got strong storms overnight, Osterberg says rain coverage during the day will remain in the 20-30% range, favoring inland areas.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rain coverage is expected to remain low on Wednesday, meteorologists say.

What to expect the rest of the week

There won't be much change on Thursday or Friday, according to Osterberg, with temperatures and humidity remaining high while rain coverage stays at about 30%.

This weekend, though, rain chances should start to slowly increase, with coverage reaching 50-60% early next week. That will also help bring temperatures back to normal levels for this time of year.

Rain chances will slowly increase this weekend, with temperatures gradually returning to normal.

