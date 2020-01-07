More nails dumped along road outside Riverview Elementary

Neighbors living around Riverview Elementary School are dealing with a dangerous and costly problem: Someone has been dumping nails onto the roads around the school, and this is far from the first time.

In a Facebook post warning the community, neighbors wrote they found dozens of nails on Hannaway Drive on January 3 and January 5.

"It's irritating. Very irritating," said Jordan Wilkins, who has had to remove at least four nails in the last year or two and currently has another lodged in a tire. “I don't like spending money on tires every six months or whatnot. I've actually heard the nail go into my tire before and I just knew right then, are you kidding me? Another nail?'"

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has received 23 calls about this issue in the last two years. Prior the discoveries in the past week, the last report was in October.

Neighbors believe they know who the culprit is but deputies haven't been able to make an arrest because no suspects have been caught in the act.

Neighbors say this is costly and dangerous.

"You run the risk of you can hurt somebody's family and hurt their kids," said Alycia Skaja, who has had to replace multiple tires because of nails and even has one in one of her tires right now. "There's a family that could lose somebody because the tire goes flat and they lose control or the tire blows out because it's got weird air pressure in it."

Deputies believe there are likely more cases than the ones that have been reported. Anyone who finds nails around the school should call the sheriff's office.