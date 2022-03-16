More than 100 arrested in Polk County human trafficking operation

Polk County detectives say dozens were arrested during an operation focused on human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators.

The operation was dubbed, "Operation March Sadness 2," and comprised of multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, more than 100 were arrested.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide additional details Wednesday morning.