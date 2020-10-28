More than 40 men arrested in Hillsborough undercover human trafficking sting

Dozens of men were apparently fooled into thinking they were soliciting sex from women, but those women turned out to be deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the agency announced Wednesday.

In a news release, Sheriff Chad Chronister said more than 40 men were arrested during the undercover operation.

Detectives said the purpose of the sting was to reduce the demand for human trafficking.

Additional details will be released during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

READ: Reports of violence, abuse, trafficking rise as pandemic continues to isolate the vulnerable

It's not the first time the sheriff's office targeted similar suspects. Over the summer, six men, deemed by the sheriff as "The Sinful Six," were arrested after investigators saved five trafficking victims.

Advertisement

RELATED: 'Sinful Six' arrested, five women rescued in human trafficking bust, sheriff says

Earlier this month, when detectives announced they arrested nearly two dozen men for trying to contact minors for sex, the sheriff said the agency wants to increase its awareness campaign on human trafficking, considering Super Bowl LV is still set to be held in Tampa next year.

