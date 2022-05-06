Mosquito fish giveaway events in Hillsborough kick off as breeding season begins

article

Beginning Saturday, May 7, staff with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services are giving away free mosquito fish to residents to help reduce backyard mosquito breeding.

According to the department, all Hillsborough County residents are eligible for free fish, including those who live in Tampa, Temple Terrace, and Plant City. In an announcement on its website, Hillsborough County says it is providing the free fish "as an effective, natural way for residents to control the spread of mosquito-borne disease."

To receive fish, you need a photo ID showing that you live in Hillsborough County. County staff will scan or enter your ID information into the County's mosquito database. Quantities are limited, and mosquito fish will be available only while supplies last.

Mosquito fish facts

Mosquito fish are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae.

Place the fish in standing water such as backyard ponds, fountains, animal troughs, and unused swimming pools to effectively and naturally manage mosquito populations.

The fish require no feeding, and care is limited to protecting them from garden sprays, chlorine, or other chemicals used for cleaning.

Mosquito fish do not lay eggs and require no special environment for breeding.

Mosquito Management Services' goal is for 100% of the County's mosquito fish supply to be raised at Mosquito Management Services headquarters, making the operation more sustainable.

Homegrown fish are more likely to be healthier than fish transported from farms.

Schedule and locations

The Mosquito Ninja and Gambuzi-San Public Education Trailer also will be on-site at these mosquito fish giveaway locations from 8 a.m. to noon on the following Saturdays.

May 7 - Keystone Rec Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy., Odessa, FL 33556

May 21 - Southshore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573

June 4 - Fishhawk Sports Complex, 16000 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia, FL 33547

June 25 - Northdale Park, 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa, FL 33624

July 9 - Providence Skate Park, 5720 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL 33578

July 23 - Picnic Island Park, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd., Tampa, FL 33616

Aug. 6 - Mike E. Sansone Community Park, 1702 N. Park Rd., Plant City, FL 33563

Aug. 20 - Oscar Cooler Sports Complex, 788 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz, FL 33618

Sept. 3 - Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33617

The truck focuses on ways residents can help fight mosquitoes before they spread. Experts have a helpful reminder for standing water around your house and yard: tip it, drain it, dump it.