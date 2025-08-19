Mosquito bite spreads dengue fever to Hillsborough County resident for first time this year

The Brief Hillsborough County has reported its first locally acquired case of dengue fever this year. Health officials say the virus was contracted from a mosquito bite within the county, triggering urgent mosquito control efforts. County crews are spraying daily and canvassing neighborhoods on foot to eliminate breeding grounds.



A confirmed case of locally acquired dengue fever in Hillsborough County has sparked an urgent public health response, with county officials and the Florida Department of Health warning residents to take precautions against mosquitoes.

Dengue fever in Hillsborough County

What we know:

The case, reported on Monday, has prompted a rapid response from Hillsborough County Mosquito Management, which is conducting targeted spraying operations for three to four consecutive nights and canvassing the surrounding area on foot.

"Usually, where there’s one, there’s a few," said Gabriella Henderson, with Hillsborough County Mosquito Management. "That’s why we conduct our treatment so rapidly."

Infected mosquitoes can quickly spread the virus if they bite someone carrying it.

"If somebody has the virus, and they get bit by one or two or three mosquitoes, those mosquitoes can get infected and then bite other people," Henderson explained.

Crews are collecting and testing mosquitoes, while urging residents to inspect their properties for potential breeding grounds like standing water in bird baths, pet bowls, and clogged gutters.

By the numbers:

Hillsborough County typically reports fewer than 10 cases of dengue fever annually. This year’s first case is significant because it was locally acquired, not travel-related.

Statewide, the Department of Health continues to monitor for other mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, malaria, and chikungunya.

What is Dengue fever?

Dig deeper:

Dengue fever is a viral illness spread by infected mosquitoes and often described as a painful flu-like infection.

"They say the muscle aches are so bad, basically you lie in bed, and it hurts to blink," said Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a USF Emeritus Professor of Global Health.

Unnasch said most cases are mild and resolve in a few days, but some people can develop serious complications.

"With dengue shock syndrome and hemorrhagic fever, what happens is you get a really strong drop in blood pressure and your platelets all get wiped out, which causes you basically to spontaneously bleed," Dr. Unnasch said.

How to minimize risk of Dengue fever

What you can do:

To reduce the risk of infection, residents are being urged to follow this advice:

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected

Discard old tires, bottles, pots, broken appliances, and other items not being used

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that do not accumulate water

Cover with protective clothing while outdoors and keep doors and windows closed to prevent mosquitoes from going indoors.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long sleeves while outdoors when and where mosquitoes are most prevalent to discourage mosquitoes from biting

Treat clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin. Do not apply permethrin directly to skin. Some sports clothing and gear come pre-treated with permethrin

Check and repair screens on doors and windows. Keep them closed and use air conditioning when possible

Make sure window screens are in good repair to reduce the chance of mosquitoes indoors

What they're saying:

"It only takes that little bit of water," Henderson said. "So going around your yard — dumping out anything that’s holding water once or twice a week [is essential]."

The Department of Health also reminds residents to report dead birds, which can indicate other mosquito-borne illnesses, via the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website.

What's next:

Due to privacy laws, officials are not disclosing the exact location of the confirmed case, but mosquito control teams are already spraying affected areas. They note that the odor from treatments is normal and safe.

Hillsborough County health officials are encouraging anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, muscle aches, fever, or rash to seek medical attention and report potential exposure.