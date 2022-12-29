Mother of 4 dies two days after being found injured on side of I-275 in Tampa

article

Troopers are asking for the public's help to figure out what led to the death of a woman who was found seriously injured on the shoulder of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Stephanie Contreras of Dover, just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275, just west of Dale Mabry Highway.

Contreras was unresponsive and had suffered a significant head injury along with road rash throughout her body.

(Courtesy: FDOT)

Paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries two days later.

FHP says Contreras leaves behind four children, including an 8-year-old daughter, twin 2-year-old daughters, and a 1-year-old son.

Stephanie Contreras (Photos courtesy of the Contreras family)

It is still unclear how the mother of four ended up on the side of the highway.

FHP is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 813-558-1800 or dial *FHP. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or dial **TIPS.