Murder suspect arrested after argument ends in fatal stabbing, police say

Tampa police have arrested a man they say fatally stabbed another man Tuesday night following a fight.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of N. Nebraska Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. and discovered a man in his mid-30s suffering from upper body trauma.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he passed away due to his injuries, according to a police report.

Police say 34-year-old Matthew Edwards and the victim were arguing and things escalated.

That’s when officers say Edwards stabbed the victim, whose name has not been released, and fled the scene in a black SUV.

Detectives say they located Edwards and his vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Central Avenue and arrested him.

Edwards has been charged with murder.



