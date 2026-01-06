Nearly century-old American Legion post in Riverview faces possible closure: 'It's home'

The Brief American Legion Alafia Post 148 in Riverview says its aging building is falling into disrepair and could close as soon as September. Leaders say declining attendance and costly repairs have left the post struggling to stay open. Members are asking for financial support and volunteers from the community to help preserve the nearly 80-year-old space.



Leaders at the American Legion Alafia Post 148 in Riverview say the building itself is now at risk. The post, which is turning 80 this year, is dealing with peeling stucco, roof and gutter problems, and ongoing drainage and septic issues.

What we know:

It has long served as a gathering place for veterans and their families in Riverview, offering meals, events like weekly bingo, and most importantly, a sense of community.

But with all the issues, according to post leaders, those problems are becoming increasingly expensive, and dangerous, if left unaddressed.

The Struggle:

Sergeant-at-Arms David Jones says while the post has around 800 members on paper, far fewer are visiting regularly, making it hard to bring in the revenue needed for major repairs.

The post has tried hosting new events and making updates where possible, but Jones says it hasn’t been enough to keep up with mounting maintenance costs.

"If no one’s coming in because the building is aging and falling apart, we’re not gaining the revenue we need to stay open," Jones said.

Why you should care:

For many members, the post is more than a building.

"It’s home," said Michael Peele, an executive board member. "It’s people that care about people."

Members like Jeannie Dion say the post holds decades of memories, including her wedding to her late husband, a Korean War veteran.

Others, like Ladies Auxiliary member Jenn Markwell, say it’s a way to honor family members who served but are no longer here.

What's next:

A small group of volunteers is doing what they can, including repainting interior walls, but leaders say resources are running out.

Without additional financial support, donated materials, or volunteer help, Jones says the post could be forced to close its doors by September.

"We’re tapped out," he said. "I can only go to the same couple dozen volunteers so many times before they’re worn out."