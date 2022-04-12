New archery range at Florida Polytechnic University aims to foster competitive spirit among STEM students

STEM students at a Florida university are now able to take their competitive spirit to the archery range.

Florida Polytechnic University is expanding their athletics program with a brand new 5-target range on campus. The range can accommodate 10 archers at a time at a distance of 50 meters.

The relatively new archery team is coed and does not have a tryout. However, the team trains frequently to compete at the regional, state and national levels.

The team was founded and is led by Brian Hicks, a nationally ranked archer training for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The team is currently training to compete at the Sunshine State Games in Newberry in June.

Advertisement

For more information on the Archery team, click here.