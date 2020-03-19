New COVID-19 test site in Broward could impact future testing in Tampa Bay area

Florida is ramping up its efforts to get COVID-19 tests to those who need them most - and then getting those results turned around quicker than ever. That will help state health officials get a clearer picture of how many positive cases Florida truly has.

Friday morning, Broward County will open a brand new mobile testing site at CB Smith Park, through a partnership with the Broward Memorial Healthcare System. With five drive-thru lanes and the National Guard helping to administer hundreds of tests per day, at eight minutes per car, this could set the standard for Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We have test kits here for the hospital," DeSantis said. "We have 4,000 collection swabs to start right here. So that's quite a bit of samples that they'll be able to collect here."

Broward and Miami-Dade counties are currently reporting about 100 cases each, making South Florida is the epicenter of the outbreak.

"The goal is, if this is successful, you can expand and then replicate this in other parts of the state," DeSantis said.

As of Thursday night, nearly 3,300 COVID-19 tests have been given in Florida, with 432 positive cases and more than 1,100 results pending as of Thursday night.

Wednesday, BayCare opened seven new drive-thru testing sites in the Tampa Bay area. Thursday, Hillsborough County announced plans for more. With the Florida Department of Health now allowing standard influenza test kits to be used to supplement specialized COVID-19 kits, county administrator Mike Merrill said there's a greater supply to work with.

"We did not want to open drive-thru facilities and not be able to provide the service so we are going to start with Raymond James first and move to the fairgrounds," Merrill said.

Exact details for the sites are being worked out. However, a prescription will be required to be tested.

"In addition to the swab, there's a tube you have to put it in as a transport medium," said Dr. Douglas Holt, director of the Hillsborough County Department of Health. "These are in the most short supply that we have right now."

DeSantis said half a million swabs and 2,500 additional test kits have been ordered, bringing screening capability up to 625,000 statewide. By processing results in Florida labs rather than having to send them to the CDC in Atlanta, the turnaround time is sped up.

"I know people get tested and they're waiting for the results. It's a very frustrating thing," DeSantis said.

But lack of testing due to lack of supplies means current numbers may not reflect the full extent of Florida's cases. Health officials will now determine whether new cases are the result of expanded testing or community spread.

"Right now, people are kind of flying blind because there haven't been enough tests done. We are going to try to change that," DeSantis said.

"Then," DeSantis said, "you're in a situation where you're testing enough to have a good idea of exactly how this virus is reacting in the State of Florida."

As for the Broward County testing site, for now, health workers, those 65 and older, symptomatic individuals with a history of international travel, and those who've been exposed to a positive case are the priority. The range of eligible patients could be expanded in the future.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

