Teenage migrant dies from epileptic seizure while US custody at Pinellas County shelter

A teenager in a Pinellas County federally-contracted migrant shelter died after having an epileptic seizure in his sleep, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri confirmed Wednesday.

The sheriff laid out a series of mistakes that led up to the death of 17-year-old Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza.

"It's just so tragic," Sheriff Gualtieri said. "It's the epitome of just a horrific situation because it's avoidable, and it's avoidable to nobody's blame."

According to the sheriff, Angel's mother, Norma Saraí Espinoza Maradiaga, told investigators her son left their home in Honduras with enough epilepsy medication to last three months. Sheriff Gualtieri said it doesn't appear Angel had his medicine with him at the facility in Safety Harbor.

The sheriff added no one at the shelter seemed to know about Angel's condition.

"He got there, and he denied any medical conditions, denied he was taking over-the-counter medications, denied he was taking any medications," Sheriff Gualtieri said.

The sheriff told FOX 13 Angel made another mistake: He told his two roommates not to wake him if they heard him snoring. According to investigators, what those roommates thought were snores was actually Angel struggling to breathe.

Meanwhile, days before Angel passed away on May 10, his cousin emailed the facility, which is operated by Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services, his cousin emailed the facility to notify administrators about Angel's condition.

Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza's family remembering their lost loved one

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, however, a case manager didn't read that email before uploading the teenager's medical information into the system.

"In hindsight, are there certain things that could have been done differently? Somebody can certainly fairly and constructively make that observation. Would it have made a difference? Nobody knows the answer to that," the sheriff said.

Nearly 3,000 miles away, in Honduras, Angel's mother is heartbroken and in disbelief. She said her son was in good health when he left home.

"That's why what happened is still so inexplicable because he was healthy and doing well," Espinoza Maradiaga told the Associated Press. "He left to seek the American dream because he was a child full of life and dreams."

Sheriff Gualtieri said at this point, no one will face charges.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is conducting its own investigation. In a statement to FOX 13, a spokesperson said:



"The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is deeply saddened by the tragic death of an unaccompanied minor, and our hearts go out to the family. Our priority is the health, safety, and well-being of all children in our care. HHS is working closely with federal, state, and local partners as we await the medical examiner’s final report. As is standard practice for any situation involving the death of an unaccompanied minor or a serious health outcome, HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is conducting their own review of the case by the ORR Unaccompanied Children Program’s Monitoring Team and Division of Health. HHS does not have additional information to share at this time while the investigations are still ongoing."