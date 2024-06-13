New device helping stroke patients regain strength

article

Retired doctor Lawrence Ettinger is back in the hospital. This time as a patient.

He has been in physical therapy working on gaining strength on his right side following a stroke that he suffered back in 2019.

"Just like that out of the blue. I was hospitalized," said Ettinger.

But therapy alone wasn't cutting it.

"He just wasn't getting significant benefit with physical therapy in terms of recovering strength or fine motor skills in his right arm," said his surgeon, Dr. Julia Pfaff of Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg.

This year, he has made progress.

He decided to try an implanted device called Vivistim.

"We heard about new things out there for stroke survivors. It was FDA approved and Medicare approved," said Ettinger.

He said he has been doing well since the procedure at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

"The data has shown that there is improvement in the vast majority of patients. Minimal pain, no other side effects from the procedure.

Minimal scars and can't even feel the device," said Ettinger.

The device was implanted into his left chest wall.

It can be triggered using a remote or magnet swipe across the chest.

"It's like a mobile mouse, if you will, and we have a computer program that communicates with Larry's implant," said his occupational therapist, Kristi Richardson.

"It's sending a signal back to the brain to tell the brain to do its job, make new pathways to help me recover. To help me be able to do things on my own,", said Ettinger.

"The therapy is not on 24/7. It's only on during times when the patient is using it for rehabilitative purposes," said Dr. Pfaff.

His wife Alice noticed a difference.

"I think he's made terrific strides. He couldn't move his arm at all and now he can lift it and he can raise it", said Alice Ettinger.

His surgeon and therapist said it has been remarkable to witness.

"He has made tremendous improvements. His performance in his everyday tasks have improved, his range of motion, his grip strength,", said Richardson.

"It's incredible to see him here today lifting weights when he couldn't even lift his right arm when he came to see me for the first time. My own grandfather had a stroke many years ago, and I'm sure he would be really excited to see what we're doing here to help improve the lives of our patients with strokes," said Dr. Pfaff.

Ettinger is hopeful that this will get him back to where he used to be.

"It's definitely an improvement. I'm a patient and a former clinical researcher. It's well worth doing," said Ettinger.